Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.18, but opened at $57.92. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 185,980 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,084.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

