Head to Head Contrast: SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODI)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -25.81% N/A -37.28% Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Beachbody”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.02 -$8.85 million ($23.99) -0.05 Beachbody $477.49 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.32

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SinglePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody. Beachbody is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SinglePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of SinglePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SinglePoint has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SinglePoint and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beachbody has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.67%.

Summary

Beachbody beats SinglePoint on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

