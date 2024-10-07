Herbst Group LLC Buys 760 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.4% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,160. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $276.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.57. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

