High Roller Technologies, Inc. Prices IPO at $8.00 Per Share (HRLR)

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (HRLR) is planning to raise $10 million in an IPO on Friday, October 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,300,000 shares at $8.00 per share.

In the last year, High Roller Technologies, Inc. generated $28.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.5 million. High Roller Technologies, Inc. has a market-cap of $76.4 million.

ThinkEquity served as the underwriter for the IPO.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” High Roller Technologies, Inc. is an evolving and growth-oriented global online gaming operator. (Incorporated in Delaware)Â We offer a compelling real money online casino platform. We define the term platform (â€śPlatformâ€ť) as the fusion of our technical IP, commercial partnerships, and operational expertise, including an in-house developed domain customizable frontend and content management system (CMS) which offers enhanced search engine optimization, direct API integrations, faster load times, and better scalability. We utilize a third-party player account management (PAM) system that offers us a high level of control over game integrations, payment provider solutions, and overall player management. Our experienced operational management team actively oversees engagement with our players and partners. Our Platform is based around a set of gaming products, which we refer to as â€śiCasinoâ€ť and is offered to players in select markets throughout the world. We offer a wide range of games, including many that are available in land-based casinos. We currently offer more than 3,000 games from over 50 providers, representing largely the entire range of iCasino games which we believe are most attractive to our player base, including video slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and video poker. A number of our most popular games are available to play with a live dealer, including blackjack, video poker, roulette, baccarat, craps, Game Shows, which is the fastest growing live casino segment, and other popular live games. Our offerings incorporate attractive graphics, targeted bonuses, and interactive social elements in a secure environment featuring rapid onboarding and payouts. Our selections of games include but are not limited to those sourced from: Evolution Gaming; Pragmatic Play; Push Gaming; No Limit City; Play’n Go; Relax Gaming; Red Tiger Gaming; Big Time Gaming; Netent; QuickSpin and Games Global. In January 2022, we launched our premium brand, HighRoller.com, replacing our legacy iCasino brand, CasinoRoom.com. Â During the first half of 2022, we rebranded our iCasino operations from CasinoRoom.com to HighRoller.com and concurrently commenced to reposition our legacy gaming operator â€śCasinoRoom.comâ€ť into an online casino ratings and reviews portal to generate high-value leads and targeted search engine traffic (SEO) for HighRoller.com and customer leads for other casinos, particularly in markets that we do not serve. The new CasinoRoom.com affiliate model site further enables us to support any future brands we may launch or acquire with targeted traffic.Â In March 2022, we relocated our principal offices from Stockholm, Sweden, to Las Vegas, Nevada. We also maintain offices in Malta to support our various activities. Total addressable worldwide gambling market (TAM)Â in 2023Â was estimated to be $540Â billion of which iGaming is estimated to exceed $135Â billion or about 25% of TAM. The market is expected to grow to $681Â billion by 2027, of which iGaming isÂ expected to account for $210Â billion or about 31% of TAM. This estimated growth in the iGaming market represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) ofÂ 9%.1 We offer our customers a wide array of popular and exciting casino games from over 50 leading third-party game developers. Our mission is to offer consistently superior customer experience by (i) providing fast onboarding, easy log-in and re-log-in, (ii) assuring efficient and secure payment processing, (iii) providing prompt payouts on player winnings, (iv) offering generous bonuses, bonus play and free spins on popular games, (v) utilizing an interactive environment for player engagement, leading to longer stays online and more play, (vi) maintaining 24/7/365 customer service to assure customer satisfaction and (vii) providing an array of responsible gaming tools and AI models to ensure a safe gaming experience. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: High Roller Technologies, Inc. cut its small IPO’s size to 1.25 million shares – down from 1.5 million shares – and set the IPO price at $8.00 – a change from its price range of $8.00 to $10.00 – to raise $10.0 million, according to an S-1/A filing dated Sept. 19, 2024. Background: High Roller Technologies, Inc. postponed its small-cap IPO, which had been expected to start trading Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, on the NYSE – American Exchange. Background: High Roller Technologies, Inc. filed an S-1/A on Jan. 18, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its micro-cap IPO: 1.5 million shares at a price range of $8.00 to $10.00 to raise $13.5 million. Background: High Roller Technologies, Inc. filed an S-1 to go public, with estimated IPO proceeds of $17.0 million, on Dec. 20, 2023. The Las Vegas-based company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Nov. 23, 2022.) Â “.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2021 and has 52 employees. The company is located at 400 South 4th Street, Suite 500-#390 Las Vegas, Nevada 89101 and can be reached via phone at (702) 509-5244 or on the web at http://www.highroller.com/.

