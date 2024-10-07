Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 964.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 887.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 18,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,802,000 after acquiring an additional 725,768 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 899.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 377,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock worth $471,267,184. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

