Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 49.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWKS. Baird R W downgraded Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWKS

Thoughtworks Profile

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.