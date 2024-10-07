Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after buying an additional 300,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 162,177 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 64.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Unisys stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $389.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

