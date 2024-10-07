Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SAND opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

