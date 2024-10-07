Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of KVH Industries worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 637.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 116,895 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.60. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Deckoff acquired 50,200 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $224,394.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,357,398 shares in the company, valued at $15,007,569.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,500 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,060,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen H. Deckoff purchased 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $224,394.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,357,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,569.06. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 369,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,354 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

