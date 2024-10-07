Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $102,000 Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 58,854 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $266.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 1,146.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,531,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,124,412. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

