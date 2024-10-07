Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Information Services Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Information Services Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a P/E ratio of -162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

