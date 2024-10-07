Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $55,000 Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.61 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILPT

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.