Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $81,000 Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 232.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 486,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 340,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.89. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

