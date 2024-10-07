Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $108,000 in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 116,164 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $393.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

