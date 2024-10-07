Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $113,000 in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Zynex alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 646.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 200.0% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Zynex

In other news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.