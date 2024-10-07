Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $115,000 in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 197.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.87 on Monday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $367.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 22.13%. Equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

