Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,403 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $239,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

