Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 206,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDYN. TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.33 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,555,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,128.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,555,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,128.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,587.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 956,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,247,814. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

