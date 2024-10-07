Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Enviri were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enviri alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Enviri by 137.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviri Price Performance

NVRI stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $811.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Enviri’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.