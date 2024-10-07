Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 16,240 Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

