Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 16,240 Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

