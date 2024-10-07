Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 19,612 Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRVI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $644,205.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,205.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at $608,069.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $116,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRVI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.02 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

