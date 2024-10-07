Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 158.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,344,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroVision by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,474,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 741,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MicroVision by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.20 on Monday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,037.86% and a negative return on equity of 101.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

