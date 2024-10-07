Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,127.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACCO Brands

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

