Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,367 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $6,482,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In related news, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

