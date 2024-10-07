Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 28,792 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,792 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 4.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.