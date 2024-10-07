Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 32,492 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,940,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,377,587 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after acquiring an additional 543,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.61. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.23 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 84.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

