Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,784 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KC stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $989.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $260.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

