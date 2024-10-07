Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 35.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $177,993. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wave Life Sciences news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,993. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

