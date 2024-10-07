Hudock Inc. Purchases 20,894 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 906.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock valued at $471,267,184. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $124.92 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.