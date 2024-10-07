Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HII stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $256.38. The stock had a trading volume of 184,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.81 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

