Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,967,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.41. The company had a trading volume of 612,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,570. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

