Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 31,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 93,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $541.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,478,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,479.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

