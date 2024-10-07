IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 530.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $456,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 314.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $724,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.25. 3,307,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

