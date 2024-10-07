IAM Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded up $2.50 on Monday, reaching $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,315. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

