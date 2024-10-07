IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,534.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.73. 318,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

