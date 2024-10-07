IAM Advisory LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $793.97. The company had a trading volume of 164,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $735.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $826.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $694.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.