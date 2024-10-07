IAM Advisory LLC Invests $248,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 394,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 208,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. 5,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,466. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $74.13.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

