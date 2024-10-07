IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $472.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.66.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

