iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,255 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $180,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $182,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

DBMF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 255,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

