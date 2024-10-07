Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Get Immunome alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunome

Immunome Stock Down 1.9 %

IMNM opened at $13.17 on Monday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $789.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,090.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $760,090.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.