Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the period. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.11% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.46. 36,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,627. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

