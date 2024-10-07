Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 87,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,624 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS PAPR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $35.88. 37,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

