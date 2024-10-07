Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.14.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
