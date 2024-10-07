Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,516 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 6.59% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $56,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

PWZ stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.00. 24,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,604. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

