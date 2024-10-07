Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCO. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

BTCO stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

