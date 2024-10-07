Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $685,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 538,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 356,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 201,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.07. 467,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

