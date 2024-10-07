Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.1% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,916,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,511,250. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

