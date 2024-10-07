Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 46163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

