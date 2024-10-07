Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 260424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
