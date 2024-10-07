Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stake Reduced by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,703,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 218,760 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 474,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 167,194 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,650,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,091,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,642. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.86. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

